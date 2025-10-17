Cattle Look to Round Out the Week with Reaction to Trump Comments

Live cattle futures closed Thursday with 80 cent to $1.77 gains. Preliminary open interest was down 2,729 contracts. There were no new delivers against October live cattle on Thursday. Cash trade started to pick up at $240 in the North this week, with southern action yet to get kicked off. The Thursday Fed Cattle exchange saw no bids or sales on the 1,172 head offered. Feeder cattle were 25 to 75 cents higher in most contracts, with October down a nickel. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another 63 cents at $375.10 on October 15.

In a Thursday afternoon release, President Trump stated the administration had a plan to bring down the price of beef. No specifics were released on any plan.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $17.18. Choice boxes were down 37 cents to $366.11, while Select was 23 cents lower at $348.93. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 118,000 head, with the weekly total at 466,000. That is 20,000 head above last week but 20,553 shy of the same week last year.

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $243.950, up $1.775,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $247.875, up $1.100,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $249.550, up $0.800,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $379.675, down $0.050,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $380.950, up $0.275,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $378.550, up $0.700,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.