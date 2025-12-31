Stocks

Cattle Look to Close Out 2025

December 31, 2025 — 06:14 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are trading with 82 cents to $1.05 gains at Wednesday’s midday. Cash trade has seen light $229 sales this week but not enough for a trend. The Wednesday morning Fed Cattle Exchange showed dressed sales of $230.5-232 on 599 of the 1,198 head offered. Feeder cattle futures are up another 47 to 80 cents at midday. CME’s Feeder Cattle Index was back down $7.96 to $356.00 on December 26. 

A Tuesday afternoon update from APHIS showed several new cases of New World Screwworm, most listed in Veracruz (southern Mexico). There was an active bovine case in southern Tamaulipas, a state that borders the US, discovered on December 26.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

This morning’s Export Sales report showed a total of just 2,117 MT of beef sold for 2025 in the week of 12/18, with 9,439 MT for 2026. Shipments were pegged at 17,108 MT, a 4-week high.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $5.61. Choice boxes were down another 20 cents to $348.00, while Select was 77 cents lower at $342.39. Tuesday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 122,000 head, taking the week to date total to 240,000 head. That was 4,000 head below the week prior and 17,128 head above the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $232.000, up $0.825,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $231.525, up $1.050,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $232.025, up $1.050,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $350.025, up $0.475

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $345.275, up $0.700

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $344.175, up $0.750

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.