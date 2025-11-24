Cattle Locked Limit Down in Response to Tyson News

Live cattle futures are down the $7.25 limit across most contracts on Monday. Last week’s cash trade was $215-219 in the North, with $220-224 in the South. Feeder cattle futures are down the $9.25 limit across the board at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.44 to $339.72 on November 20. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 3,200 head for sale, with feeders down $10-20 and calves down $20-40 early.

Late on Friday, Tyson announced that it is planning to close its 5,000 head per day Lexington, NE plant and shift its Amarillo, TX plant to a single full capacity shift. The shutdown isn’t expected until January 20, which limits the immediate impact (i.e. the December and February contracts), but longs want out.

The monthly Cattle on Feed report from Friday showed the October placement total at 2.039 million head, down 10.02% from last year. Marketings during that month were down 8.02% to 1.697 million head. That took the November 1 on feed number to 11.706 million head, a 2.17% drop from last year and near trade estimates.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices lower in the Monday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $13.71. Choice boxes were down $1.45 to $370.03, while Select was 66 cents lower at $356.32. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for last week was estimated at 585,000 head. That 9,000 head above last week but 50,308 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $207.200, down $7.250,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $207.525, down $7.250,

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $207.900, down $7.250,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $304.975, down $9.250

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $297.800, down $9.250

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $296.100, down $9.250

