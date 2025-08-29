Cattle Leaking Lower on Thursday

Live cattle futures are trading with losses of 85 cent so $1.75 in the front months on Thursday. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with a few bids of $245 in the north reported and light sales of $240-242 in KS. Thursday morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed a total of 1,220 head listed with bids of $235-236 reported. Feeder cattle futures are steady to 87 cents lower, as expiring August is up 45 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.51 to $360.68 on August 26.

Export Sales data showed a total of 13,591 MT of beef sold in the week of August 21, a 3-week high. Shipments were also the highest in the last three weeks at 11,483 MT.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $27.19. Choice boxes were up $1.20 at $413.04, while Select was $1.86 lower to $385.85. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Wednesday was 119,000 head, with the weekly total at 344,000 head. That was up 10,000 head from last week but 14,906 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $241.500, down $1.750,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $238.625, down $0.900,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $240.050, down $0.850,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $365.900, up $0.450

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $364.525, down $0.875

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $364.200, down $0.000

