Cattle Leaking Lower at Midday

Live cattle futures are posting 62 to 87 cent losses across most contracts at midday. Cash activity has been quiet this week, with some light bids of $242 reported. This morning’s Fed Catte Exchange online auction showed sales on 398 of the 1,238 head offered at $242-$242.50. Feeder cattle futures are $2.20 to $2.25 lower across the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.05 to $365.52 on September 1.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back higher in the Wednesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $28.29. Choice boxes were up $2.63 at $416.05, while Select was $1.59 higher to $387.76. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 120,000 head. That was up 2,000 head from last week and 6,291 head lower vs. the same Tuesday in 2024.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $238.650, down $0.875,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $240.475, down $0.675,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $241.850, down $0.625,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $362.025, down $2.225

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $361.450, down $2.250

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $361.275, down $2.200

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.