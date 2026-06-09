Cattle Ignoring early Weakness for Midday Gains

Live cattle futures are shrugging off early weakness, with midday gains of 50 cents to $1.27. Monday was First notice day, with no deliveries and the oldest long dated August 11, 2025. Cash trade was mainly $256-258 last week, with the early week action thus far compiling showlists.

Feeder cattle futures are holding higher, with gains of $1.70 to $1.90 in the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $5.63 on June 5 to $367.01. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 4,540 head sold today, with the action steady to $5 higher on feeder steers to up $10, as heifers were $2-8 higher. Calves were $10-20 lower on steers and down $2-8 for heifers.

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The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the US pasture rating at 31% gd/ex, up 1% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index was up 6 points to 278.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $13.36. Choice boxes were down 34 cents to $391.86, while Select was 41 cents higher at $378.50. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter on Monday was estimated at 102,000 head. That was down 2,000 from the previous Monday and 9,939 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $247.025, up $0.500,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $238.000, up $1.275,

Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $230.350, up $1.000,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $352.425, up $1.725

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle are at $349.350, up $1.900

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle are at $345.625, up $1.850

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