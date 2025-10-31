Stocks

Cattle Holding Higher on Thursday

October 31, 2025 — 05:03 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are 50 to 80 cents higher in most contracts on Thursday, with October up $3.35 ahead of Friday’s expiration. Cash trade has been $230 in the north early this week, with other bids near that and $235 in the South. Other bids have been reported at $228-230. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $235.50 sales on 443 of the 1,706 head offered. Feeder cattle futures are down 70 cents in the expiring October contract, as other months are up $1.50 to $3. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell $3.63 at $356.62 on October 28. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $18.50. Choice boxes were down $3.29 to $378.09, while Select was $2.20 lower at $359.59. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 119,000 head, with the week to date total at 343,000 head. That is 16,000 head above last week but 27,957 head shy of the same week last year. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $234.750, up $3.350,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $231.300, up $0.400,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $230.025, up $0.575,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $347.175, down $0.700

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $343.700, up $1.625

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $336.275, up $2.250

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.