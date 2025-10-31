Cattle Holding Higher on Thursday

Live cattle futures are 50 to 80 cents higher in most contracts on Thursday, with October up $3.35 ahead of Friday’s expiration. Cash trade has been $230 in the north early this week, with other bids near that and $235 in the South. Other bids have been reported at $228-230. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $235.50 sales on 443 of the 1,706 head offered. Feeder cattle futures are down 70 cents in the expiring October contract, as other months are up $1.50 to $3. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell $3.63 at $356.62 on October 28.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $18.50. Choice boxes were down $3.29 to $378.09, while Select was $2.20 lower at $359.59. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 119,000 head, with the week to date total at 343,000 head. That is 16,000 head above last week but 27,957 head shy of the same week last year.

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $234.750, up $3.350,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $231.300, up $0.400,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $230.025, up $0.575,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $347.175, down $0.700

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $343.700, up $1.625

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $336.275, up $2.250

