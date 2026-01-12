Cattle Holding onto Gains So Far on Monday

Live cattle futures are up 32 cents to $1.125 so far on Monday. Cash trade was picked up at $232-233 across the country last week. The Friday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales, with bids of just $230-231. Feeder cattle futures are showing slight 15 to 40 cent gains. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 17 cents to $367.90 on January 8. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 11,800 head for sale, with early demand noted as good.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $1.98. Choice boxes were up $1.64 to $357.27, while Select was $3.17 higher at $355.34. Last week’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 553,000 head, for the week to date. That 38,422 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $234.850, up $1.125,

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $235.450, up $0.775,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $230.075, up $0.325,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $361.125, up $0.400

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $354.900, up $0.200

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $353.200, up $0.150

