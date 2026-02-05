Cattle Holding Gains at Midday

Live cattle futures are up 40 to 65 cents in the nearbys. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,602 head offered, with bids of $237. Cash trade from last week was $238-240 live across the country and $375-378 dressed. Feeder cattle futures are up 97 cents to $2 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $3.82 to $374.41 on January 30.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $3.43. Choice boxes were down 57 cents to $370.14, while Select was 52 cebts lower at $366.71. USDA reported federally inspected cattle slaughter at 115,000 head for Tuesday, with the weekly total at 223,000 head. That is 11,000 head above last week but 12,481 head shy of the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $240.875, up $0.550,

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $242.125, up $0.500,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $237.275, up $0.650,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $369.925, up $2.000

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $367.300, up $1.425

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $363.375, up $0.975

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.