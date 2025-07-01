Cattle Holding Firm on Monday

Live cattle futures are trying to extend some recent strength, with gains of 40 cents to $1.725 at midday in Monday. Cash trade last week saw sales at $230-233 in the North and $223-225 in the South. Feeder cattle futures are trading with $2.30 to $2.55 gains so far on the session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 58 cents to $311.97. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction showed 5,000 head estimated for Monday’s sale.

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report showed spec traders in live cattle futures and options trimming back 2,357 contracts from their large net long position to 132,893 contracts by Tuesday. As of June 24th, feeder cattle futures were net long 35,506 contracts, a reduction of 352 on the week.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in Monday morning’s report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $13.01. Choice boxes were up a dime to $396.59, while Select was quoted 65 cents higher at $383.58/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter last week was estimated at 560,000 head. That is even with the week prior but 50,420 head below the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $226.475, up $1.725,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $213.725, up $0.425,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $210.225, up $0.400,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $310.225, up $2.325

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $310.350, up $2.450

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $308.250, up $2.525

