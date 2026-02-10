Cattle Hold onto Slight Monday Gains

Live cattle posted gains of 45 cents to $1.55 across the nearbys on Monday. There were no deliveries issued against February live cattle on first norite day on Monday. Cash trade settled in last week at $240-244 in the north and $242-245 in the south. Action on Monday was limited. Feeder cattle futures closed with contracts a tick to 70 cents higher across most front months on Monday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 19 cents to $374.47 on February 5. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had an estimated 9,500 head for sale, with feeder steers steady to $5 higher and heifers up $5-15. Lighter weight calves were up $15-25.

On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order to raise the TRQ on beef imports from Argentina by 80,000 MT, a move signaled last fall. For reference, average monthly imports of beef from all origins in 2025 was 151,666 MT.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $2.41. Choice boxes were down $1.57 to $367.76, while Select was 82 cents higher at $365.35. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 107,000 head. That is 1,000 head below last Monday but 10,255 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $239.300, up $1.550,

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $238.200, up $0.950,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $234.325, up $0.475,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $367.450, up $0.025,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $363.200, up $0.400,

May 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $357.775, up $0.650,

