Stocks

Cattle Falling at Month End

August 01, 2025 — 05:31 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are seeing some month end selling, with contracts down $3.55 to $4.65 on Thursday. Cash trade has picked up this week to $235 in KS, up $3 to $5 from last week. Business has been quiet outside of that. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed $228 bids in TX, with no sales reported on the 1,096 head offered. Feeder cattle futures are falling with $3.70 to $4.75 across most contracts at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 83 cents to $333.03 on July 29.

Beef Export Sales totaled 8,483 MT in the week ending on July 24, back down from the previous week. Shipments totaled 12,262 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back higher in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $21.49. Choice boxes were quoted $1.45 higher at $363.44, while Select was up $1.04 to $341.95. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 112,000 head, taking the weekly total to 333,000. That was up 2,000 head from last week but 24,395 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle  are at $229.525, down $3.550,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $225.100, down $4.625,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $225.850, down $4.050,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $335.225, down $3.725

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $335.225, down $4.525

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $333.800, down $4.750

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.