Cattle Falling on Monday

Live cattle futures are falling 90 cents to $1.625 so far as the market trades through the Monday session. Cash action was at $191-192 trade in the South last week, with trade up to $195-196 in the North.

Feeder cattle are posting $1.25 to $1.90 losses at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.61 from the day prior at $262.59 on December 12. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction showed an estimated 7,500 head for today’s sale, above the same week last year but well shy of last week.

The weekly CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed a total of 3,908 contracts added to the large managed money net long position as of 12/10, taking the position to 126,308 contracts. In feeder cattle, they added 1,012 contracts to their net long at 19,866 contracts by Tuesday.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday morning report. Choice boxes were down 72 cents to $315.67 /cwt, with Select $5.71 higher @ $289.57. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 609,000 head. That is 5,000 head below the previous week and down 38,172 from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $192.125, down $1.525,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $190.400, down $1.625,

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $192.100, down $0.900,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $255.750, down $1.900

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $256.550, down $1.125

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $257.275, down $1.250

