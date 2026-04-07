Cattle Falling Back on Tuesday

Live cattle futures are up 40 cents in the nearby April contract as cash holds things up, with other contracts down 75 cents to $1. There were no deliveries issued for April on First Notice Day, with the oldest long dated May 15, 2025. Open interest was up 1,647 contracts. Cash trade took off last week, with sales at $245-246 across the country, up $8-10 from the previous week. Feeder cattle futures are falling $2.42 to $3.15 in the front months at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $3.04 to $364.55 on April 3.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel at an inverted $2.46. Choice boxes were down $1.87 to $386.17, while Select was 26 cents higher at $388.63. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 101,000 head. That was up 8,000 head from last week but 4,531 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $248.425, up $0.400,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $246.100, down $0.925,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $242.000, down $0.875,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $369.600, down $2.425

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $367.275, down $3.075

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $366.675, down $3.150

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.