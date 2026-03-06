Cattle Falling Back on Thursday

Live cattle futures are showing steady to 20 cent lower trade at midday on Thursday. Cash trade has yet to be reported so far this week. Thursday morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,224 head, with bids at $238. Feeder cattle futures are down $1 to $2.05 so far on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another 66 cents to $368.93 on March 3.

The weekly Export Sales report from USDA showed a total of just 11,163 MT of beef sold in the week ending on February 26. That was a calendar year low. Shipments were up to 14,914 MT in that week, which was the second largest for 2026.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $7.56. Choice boxes were down 10 cents to $388.47, while Select was $0.56 higher to $380.91. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 111,000 head, with the week to date total at 322,000 head. That is 2,000 head below the previous week and 22,566 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $238.225, down $0.125,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $235.100, down $0.075,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $233.100, down $0.125,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $362.775, down $1.150

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $358.725, down $2.025

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $355.300, down $1.700

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.