Stocks

Cattle Fall Back on Monday

May 19, 2026 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures ended the Monday session with contracts down 52 cents to $1.15. Cash trade was mostly $260-265 in the South last week, with northern trade at $408-415 dressed and up to $265 live. Feeder cattle futures were down $1.40 to $3.15 on the day, with May up 12 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $2.46 to $367.63 on May 15. 

The Monday Crop Progress report showed US pasture ratings at 28% in good/excellent category, down 3% from last week. The inclusive Brugler500 index was down 8 points (100-500 point scale) to 267.

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China has renewed expired export licenses for more than 400 US beef plants after letting them lapse. On Sunday, the White House released a fact sheet on the US/China talks from last week, in part stating that “China will purchase at least $17 billion per year of U.S. agricultural products in 2026 (prorated), 2027, and 2028, in addition to the soybean purchase commitments that it made in October 2025.”

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $1.91. Choice boxes were up $2.89 to $392.14, while Select was 98 cents higher at $390.23. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 106,000 head. That was up 4,000 head from the Monday prior but 8,055 head below the same Monday last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $253.375, down $0.525,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $247.150, down $0.775,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $238.950, down $0.925,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $368.800, up $0.125,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $358.850, down $2.600,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $356.200, down $2.975,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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