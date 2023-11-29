News & Insights

Cattle Extending Relief Rally

Cattle prices are another 32 to 95 cents in the black after seeing a strong bounce on Tuesday. CME data showed net short covering, with net new calls active. Midday feeder cattle futures are also extending the bounce with $1 to $1.47 gains. CME showed net new buying, though by just 207 contracts on Tuesday. Cash trade remains mostly unestablished with some Monday sales near $175. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 11/27 was $226.96, down by $3.42. 

USDA had Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Wednesday morning at $297.96 for Choice and $264.61 for Select, down by 21c and $1.74 respectively. The Federally Inspected cattle slaughter was listed at 125k head for Tuesday bringing the WTD total to 248k. That compares to 251k head last week and 255k during the same week last year. 

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $172.200, up $0.550,

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $173.475, up $0.650,

April 24 Cattle  are at $176.100, up $1.225,

Cash Cattle Index was $177.000, from $178.00 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $228.640, down $0.735

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $223.125, up $2.075

