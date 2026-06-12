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Cattle Extending Gains to Thursday

June 12, 2026 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are trading with 90 cent to $1.37 gains on Thursday. There were no deliveries issued against June futures on Wednesday. Cash trade saw some very light $402 dressed trade in the north yet, though it has yet to see much volume this week. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 952 head, with a single bid of $255.  Feeder cattle futures are rallying, up $3.50 to $3.60. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 14 cents on June 9 to $368.06.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 19,032 MT of beef sold for 2026 in the week ending on June 4. That was the third largest for the calendar year. Shipments were pegged at 15,239 MT, which was the second largest for the year.

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Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.58. Choice boxes were up $1.59 to $394.88, while Select was 41 cents lower at $375.30.  USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter on Wednesday was estimated at 105,000 head, with the weekly total at 316,000 head. That is down 4,000 from the previous week and 24,480 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $251.000, up $0.900,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $242.450, up $0.950,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $235.075, up $1.375,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $357.875, up $3.500

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $354.975, up $3.600

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $351.300, up $3.575

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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