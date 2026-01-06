Cattle Extending Gains to Monday’s Midday

Live cattle futures are up 20 cents in the nearby February contracts, with other months $1 to $1.50 higher. Cash trade from last week settled in at $232-233 across the country. Feeder cattle futures are rallying $3.10 to $3.50 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.57 to $350.22 on January 1. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 9,800 head for sale, with early demand noted as moderate to good.

Export Sales data for the week ending on December 25 was released this morning, showing net cancellations of 2,127 MT for 2025, with sales of 7,379 MT for 2026. Shipments were tallied at 7,379 MT.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at just $4.48. Choice boxes were up $4.06 to $354.03, while Select was $2.63 higher at $349.55. Last week’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 474,000 head. That was a 48,000 head increase from last week but 30,893 head below last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $236.200, up $0.200,

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $237.050, up $1.075,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $231.700, up $1.350,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $359.200, up $3.100

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $356.150, up $3.200

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $355.575, up $3.325

