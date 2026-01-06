Stocks

Cattle Extending Gains to Monday’s Midday

January 06, 2026 — 04:44 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are up 20 cents in the nearby February contracts, with other months $1 to $1.50 higher. Cash trade from last week settled in at $232-233 across the country. Feeder cattle futures are rallying $3.10 to $3.50 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.57 to $350.22 on January 1. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 9,800 head for sale, with early demand noted as moderate to good.

Export Sales data for the week ending on December 25 was released this morning, showing net cancellations of 2,127 MT for 2025, with sales of 7,379 MT for 2026. Shipments were tallied at 7,379 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at just $4.48. Choice boxes were up $4.06 to $354.03, while Select was $2.63 higher at $349.55. Last week’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 474,000 head. That was a 48,000 head increase from last week but 30,893 head below last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $236.200, up $0.200,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $237.050, up $1.075,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $231.700, up $1.350,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $359.200, up $3.100

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $356.150, up $3.200

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $355.575, up $3.325

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.