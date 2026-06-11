Stocks

Cattle Extending Bounce to Wednesday

June 11, 2026 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are back to higher trade, up $2.05 to $2.50 at midday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week following the $256-258 reported last week. Feeder cattle futures are trading with $2.10 to $2.60 in the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.19 on June 8 to $368.20.

Mexico suspended imports of cattle from the US late on Tuesday due to the recent rise in screwworm cases. US exports to Mexico totaled just 11,110 head in 2025.

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Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Wednesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $16.96. Choice boxes were up $1.91 to $394.81, while Select was 92 cents higher at $377.85.  USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter on Tuesday was estimated at 109,000 head, with the weekly total at 211,000 head. That is down 3,000 from the previous week and 18,963 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $250.075, up $2.050,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $242.150, up $2.450,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $234.625, up $2.500,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $356.275, up $2.125

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $353.200, up $2.500

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $349.500, up $2.600

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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