Cattle Extending Bounce to Wednesday

Live cattle futures are back to higher trade, up $2.05 to $2.50 at midday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week following the $256-258 reported last week. Feeder cattle futures are trading with $2.10 to $2.60 in the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.19 on June 8 to $368.20.

Mexico suspended imports of cattle from the US late on Tuesday due to the recent rise in screwworm cases. US exports to Mexico totaled just 11,110 head in 2025.

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Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Wednesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $16.96. Choice boxes were up $1.91 to $394.81, while Select was 92 cents higher at $377.85. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter on Tuesday was estimated at 109,000 head, with the weekly total at 211,000 head. That is down 3,000 from the previous week and 18,963 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $250.075, up $2.050,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $242.150, up $2.450,

Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $234.625, up $2.500,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $356.275, up $2.125

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle are at $353.200, up $2.500

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle are at $349.500, up $2.600

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