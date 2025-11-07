Stocks

Cattle Extend Weakness to Thursday

November 07, 2025 — 02:17 am EST

Live cattle futures were down 85 cents to $1.75 in the nearbys on Thursday. The Thursday morning Central Stockyards Fed Cattle online auction showed no sales on the 1,228 head offered, with bids at $226-228. Outside of that, Northern sales have been reported at $230-230.50, with $232 Southern sales this week. Feeder cattle fell lower by $3 to $4.75 on the Thursday session following Wednesday’s limit losses. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.66 to $347.82 on November 5.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $17.21. Choice boxes were down 29 cents to $377.97, while Select was 51 cents higher at $360.76. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 112,000 head, taking the week’s total to 456,000. That is 1,000 head above last week but 39,701 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $218.775, down $1.750,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $216.750, down $1.375,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $216.700, down $0.875,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $322.050, down $3.675,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $315.600, down $4.375,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $311.000, down $4.675,

