Cattle Extend Recovery on Thursday

Live cattle futures posted gains of $1.12 to $1.45 on Thursday. Cash activity so far this week has been $238-240 in the North, down $2-5 from last week, with Southern deals at $238. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,516 head offered, with bids of $233-237. Feeder cattle futures closed with gains on Thursday, as contracts were $1.95 to $2.20 gains at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.99 at $363.48 on September 10.

Export Sales data showed 12,053 MT in beef sales during the week of September 4, a 3-week low. The top buyer was Japan at 3,400 MT, with 2,400 MT sold to South Korea. Shipments were a calendar year low at just 8,650 MT in that week.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices shot lower Thursday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $20.84. Choice boxes were down $4.85 at $400.78, while Select was $3.73 lower to $379.95. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated 117,000 head, with the weekly total at 459,000. That was 27,056 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $232.275, up $1.125,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $234.125, up $1.450,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $235.250, up $1.250,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $355.225, up $2.025,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $352.350, up $1.950,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $350.475, up $2.200,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.