Cattle Continuing Bull Run to Start September

Live cattle futures are posting 75 vent to $1.30 gains so far on Tuesday. Cash trade came in last week on a steady basis in the North at $245 in the north, with $242 in the South, up $2. Feeder cattle futures are trading with 97 cent to $1.37 gains at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another 15 cents to $365.38 on August 28.

Managed money increased their net long position in live cattle futures and options by 1,633 contracts as of Tuesday to 126,152 contracts. Feeder cattle saw some long liquidation as of August 26th, with their net long down 2,576 contracts two 30,580 contracts.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were Lower in the Tuesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $26.56. Choice boxes were down $1.67 at $413.74, while Select was $2.82 lower to $387.18. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for last week at 565,000 head. That was up 14,000 head from last week but 51,790 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $240.400, up $0.750,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $242.075, up $1.300,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $243.475, up $1.225,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $365.900, up $1.125

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $365.425, up $0.950

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $364.975, up $1.375

