Stocks

Cattle Continue Higher on Thursday

October 16, 2025 — 08:04 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures closed with 80 cent to $1.77 gains on Thursday. There were no new delivers against October live cattle on Thursday. Cash trade started to pick up at $240 in the North this week, with southern action yet to get kicked off. The Thursday Fed Cattle exchange saw no bids or sales on the 1,172 head offered. Feeder cattle were 25 to 75 cents higher in most contracts, with October down a nickel. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another 63 cents at $375.10 on October 15. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $17.18. Choice boxes were down 37 cents to $366.11, while Select was 23 cents lower at $348.93. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 118,000 head, with the weekly total at 466,000. That is 20,000 head above last week but 20,553 shy of the same week last year. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $243.950, up $1.775,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $247.875, up $1.100,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $249.550, up $0.800,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $379.675, down $0.050,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $380.950, up $0.275,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $378.550, up $0.700,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.