Cattle Collapsing on Tuesday, with Feeders Down the Limit

Live cattle futures are showing $5.35 to $6.27 losses across most contracts on Tuesday. Cash activity has yet to show much beyond compiling showlists this week. Last week saw sales of $242-243, steady to $1 higher in the South and $2-3 weaker in the North.

Feeder cattle futures are falling the $9.25 limit across the board at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $3.07 at $367.03 on September 5. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction showed 9,381 head offered. Feeders were steady to $4 lower, with calves steady to down $2-6.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed again in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $21.26. Choice boxes were down a dime at $409.59, while Select was $2.99 higher to $388.33. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated 106,000 head. That was well above last week due to the Monday holiday but 8,315 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $230.450, down $5.350,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $231.625, down $5.950,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $232.950, down $6.275,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $351.700, down $9.250

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $349.925, down $9.250

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $348.875, down $9.250

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.