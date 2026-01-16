Cattle Collapse into the Long Weekend

Live cattle futures closed the Friday session with contracts $3.90 to $4.50 lower. February was $1.57 lower this week. Cash trade this week centered in the $233 range across the South and $232-235 for the North. Feeder cattle gave back much of the strength from this week, as contracts were down $6.50 to $8.10 on Friday. January was still up $1.20 this week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 73 cents to $370.15 on January 15. The markets will be off on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

USDA’s APHIS website on Thursday showed several new cases of New World Screwworm in Mexico over the last week, including 6 new cases in Tamaulipas, a bordering state to the US. Active cases in that state are up to 8.

CFTC data showed managed money increasing their net long in live cattle futures and options by 6,555 contracts to 101,316 contracts as of January 13. In feeder cattle futures & options, specs were trimming their net long by 530 contracts to 16,308 contracts.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back out to $2.19. Choice boxes were up $1.61 to $362.39, while Select was 48 cents higher at $360.3019 This week’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 562,000 head. That was 9,000 head above last week but 39,259 head shy of the same week last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $232.150, down $3.900,

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $233.975, down $4.450,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $229.600, down $4.300,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $361.925, down $6.500,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $356.450, down $8.100,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $354.900, down $8.025,

