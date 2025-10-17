Stocks

Cattle Collapse on Friday Amid Trump Comments to Lower Beef Prices

October 17, 2025 — 08:03 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures were down $3.70 to $7.22 on the Friday session follow comments from President Trump on Thursday. December was just 70 cents lower on the week. Cash trade settled in at $240-241 across the country. The Friday Fed Cattle exchange saw 240.50-242 sales on 166 of the 1,184 head offered, with $236-240 bids on other lots. Feeder cattle fell $7.72 in the nearby October contract, as the rest of the board was locked limit down. November fell $4.20 this week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.41 at $376.51 on October 16. Both live and feeder cattle will have expanded limits ($10.75 and $13.75, respectively) on Monday.

In a Thursday afternoon release, President Trump stated the administration had a plan to bring down the price of beef. No specifics were released on any plan, though the market took a risk off approach.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $16.50. Choice boxes were up 66 cents to $366.77, while Select was $1.34 higher at $350.27. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for this week was estimated at 567,000 head. That is 20,000 head above last week but 40,284 shy of the same week last year. 

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $240.250, down $3.700,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $241.825, down $6.050,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $242.825, down $6.725,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $371.950, down $7.725,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $371.700, down $9.250,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $369.300, down $9.250,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

