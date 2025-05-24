Cattle Closes Mixed, Cattle on Feed Report Neutral

Live cattle futures closed out Friday mixed, within 20 cents of unchanged in the front months, as June was back up $3.57. Cash trade was reported at $230-231 live in the north and dressed at $360-370. Southern trade was light, from 220 to $229 in some cases. Feeder cattle futures closed with contracts 60 to 90 cents higher across the nearbys, as August was up $2.77 on the week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 23 cents on May 22 with an average price of $295.46. The market will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, as well as the government reports delayed, with a normal 8:30 am CDT open on Tuesday.

The monthly Cattle on Feed report showed April placements down 2.6% from last year at 1.613 million head, with marketings down 2.5% to 1.825 million head. The May 1 on feed inventory was at 11.376 million head, down 1.54%.

Apil 30 beef stocks were tallied at 418.15 million lbs according to NASS. That was the tightest since 2014, down 1.93% from last year and a 1.65% decline from March.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef price continued higher in the Friday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $10.23. Choice boxes were up 58 cents at $361.55, while Select was quoted $2.37 higher at $351.32 per hundred pounds. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for this week was estimated at 570,000 head. That is up 4,000 head from the week prior but down 32,136 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $215.800, up $0.175,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $210.450, down $0.050,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $208.100, down $0.125,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $300.375, up $0.600,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $299.350, up $0.725,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $297.350, up $0.900,

