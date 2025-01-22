Cattle Close Mixed on Tuesday

Live cattle futures posted mixed trade on Tuesday, with contracts anywhere from 17 cents lower to 52 cents higher. Cash trade last week came in at $200-201 in the South, with sales reported of $202-205 in NE. Feeder cattle futures are up 90 cents in the nearby January contracts and down 80 cents to $2.20 in the rest. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 90 cents from the day prior at $278.02 on January 20. Monday’s OKC Feeder Cattle auction showed sales of 7,205 head, with heavier feeder steers $2-4 lower and lighter weight up $1-4 and feeder heifers steady to $5 lower. Calves were steady to up $4.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread tightening to $12.50. Choice boxes were down $1.11 at $332.05/cwt, with Select 11 cents higher @ $319.55. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter on Tuesday at 124,000 head, taking the weekly total to 239,000 head. That is 3,000 head below last week and up 2,404 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $197.050, up $0.300,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $197.325, down $0.175,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $192.650, up $0.450,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $274.400, up $0.900,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $267.250, down $0.800,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $266.475, down $1.650,

