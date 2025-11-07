Cattle Bulls Taking Some Back on Friday

Live cattle futures are up $1.35 to $1.55 so far on Friday. The Friday morning Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $228-230 sales on 160 of the 1,228 head offered. Outside of that, Northern sales have been reported at $230-230.50, with $232 Southern sales this week. Feeder cattle futures are trading with gains on Friday, with contracts 45 cents to $1.65. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.66 to $347.82 on November 5.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $15.23. Choice boxes were down 54 cents to $377.43, while Select was $1.44 higher at $362.20. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 112,000 head, taking the week’s total to 456,000. That is 1,000 head above last week but 39,701 head shy of the same week last year.

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $220.300, up $1.525,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $218.125, up $1.375,

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $218.050, up $1.350,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $323.675, up $1.625

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $316.475, up $0.875

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $311.450, up $0.450

