Cattle Bulls Push Higher, Follow Boxed Beef Strength

Live cattle futures posted Tuesday gains of 67 cents to $1.30. Cash trade was slow last week, with some Southern action at $182-183, down $1-2, with the North steady at $184. Feeder cattle futures were up 90 cents to $1.57 at the Tuesday close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 82 cents at $239.98 on September 2.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up $1.33 at $310.67, with Select products $4.29 higher @ $300.11. The Chc/Select spread widened to $10.56. USDA estimated Tuesday‘s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 125,000 head, taking the weekly total to 127,000. That is well below the previous week and 1,416 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $179.275, up $0.675,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $178.850, up $1.300,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $179.575, up $1.125,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $241.375, up $0.900,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $239.325, up $1.575,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $236.625, up $1.375,

