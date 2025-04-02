Cattle Bulls Not Fooled on April 1

Live cattle futures closed out Tuesday with contracts up $1.32 to $2.30. Cash action has been mostly compiling showlists on early this week. Feeder cattle futures were pushing higher into the close up $1.82 to $2.90. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 48 cents on March 31, with the average price at $291.02.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from Tuesday afternoon was higher, as the Chc/Sel widened out to $20.15. Choice boxes shot up $6.96 at $342.22/cwt, with Select up $2.06 to $322.07. Tuesday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 123,000 head by USDA, taking the weekly total to 227,000 head. That was 16,000 head below the previous week and down 2,404 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $209.125, up $1.325,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $205.425, up $1.775,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $202.325, up $2.300,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $288.275, up $1.825,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $287.150, up $2.650,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $292.400, up $2.900,

