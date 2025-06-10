Cattle Bulls Look to Continue Strength

Live cattle futures saw Monday gains of 35 to 70 cents across the front months. Monday was first notice day for June live cattle, with no deliveries issued. Cash trade last week saw wide ranges mostly $225-232 in the South and topping near $235. North action was mostly $240-242, reaching $244 in some spots.

Feeder cattle futures closed Monday with gains of $1.47 to $1.57. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $4.30 on June 6 with an average price of $310.46. There was 4,293 head for sale in Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction, with action for feeders $5-10 higher.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher on Monday afternoon, narrowing the Chc/Sel spread to $8.32. Choice boxes were back up $2.17 at $367.25, while Select was quoted $2.20 higher at $358.93/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 115,000 head. That is even with last week but down 7,172 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $227.000, up $0.700,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $219.250, up $0.375,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $215.875, up $0.350,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $311.650, up $1.500,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $310.700, up $1.575,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $308.375, up $1.475,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.