Cattle Bulls Look to Continue Climb on Thursday

Live cattle futures saw higher Wednesday action, with contracts up $2.20 to $3.50. Cash trade has been quiet this week, with some northern dressed action at $385 to 392, up $5-7. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,264 head, with bids of $235 in KS and $240 in IA. Feeder cattle futures left things in rally mode on Wednesday, with contracts up $5.22 to $5.70 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 60 cents to $345.58 on August 19.

USDA will release Cattle on Feed data on Friday afternoon, with analysts looking for July placements at 8.9% below last year and marketings down 5.9% from 2024. August 1 on feed inventory is estimated to be down 2%.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $22.69. Choice boxes were down $1.35 at $405.85, while Select was $3.40 higher to $383.16. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 118,000 head, taking the weekly total to 334,000 head. That was up 1,000 head from last week and 27,316 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $238.525, up $2.200,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $234.850, up $3.500,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $236.450, up $3.200,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $355.775, up $5.225,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $358.100, up $5.675,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $357.675, up $5.375,

