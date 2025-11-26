Cattle Bulls Gobble Up Gains Ahead of the Holiday

Live cattle futures were $4 to $5.70 higher on the Wednesday session. There have been some light cash trade picked up in the north this week at $208-210, with dressed trade at $330. Wednesday’s Fed cattle online exchange saw $216 BidTheGrid™ sales on 95 the 2,052 head offered, with other bids of $211 to $212. Feeder cattle futures posted Wednesday gains of $8 to $8.30 in rally back mode ahead of the holiday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $2.09 to $331.97 on November 25. The market will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, with a normal open on Friday and an early close.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices lower in the Wednesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $12.77. Choice boxes were down $1.81 to $368.28, while Select was 42 cents lower at $355.51. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 124,000 head, with the week to date total at 369,000. That 12,000 head above last week but 2,509 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $211.025, up $4.025,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $212.925, up $5.600,

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $214.250, up $5.675,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $315.125, up $8.050,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $309.050, up $8.175,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $307.700, up $8.300,

