Cattle Bouncing Back at Monday’s Midday

September 08, 2025 — 07:48 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Live cattle futures are up 15 to 75 cents across the front months on Monday. Cash activity saw sales of $242-243 last week, steady to $1 higher in the South and $2-3 weaker in the North. Feeder cattle futures are working higher after some early back and forth, with midday gains of $1.42 to $2.07. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.61 at $363.96 on September 4. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction showed 9,400 head offered, ahead of the previous sale due to last week’s holiday but down from last year.

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report showed managed money increasing their net long in live cattle futures and options by 4,290 contracts to 130,442 contracts by Tuesday.  As of September 2, spec funds trimmed 2,205 contracts from their large net long position to 28,375 contracts. That is the lowest net long position since April.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $24.11. Choice boxes were up 82 cents at $411.58, while Select was $2.28 higher to $387.47. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for last week at 487,000 head. That was well below last week due to the Monday holiday and 60,805 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $236.125, up $0.150,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $237.825, up $0.375,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $239.425, up $0.750,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $361.250, up $1.425

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $359.825, up $1.925

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $358.225, up $2.075

