Cattle Back to Rally Mode on Wednesday

Live cattle futures closed out the Wednesday session with contracts up $1 to $1.25 in the nearbys. Cash trade has started this week with very light action at $201 in KS reported today. The Wednesday Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales on one lot of the 858 head offered at $202.50 using the BidTheGrid™ method. Other bids were reported at $200. Feeder cattle futures posted $1.12 to $1.60 gains on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 27 from the day prior at $278.04 on January 14.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back out to $16.10. Choice boxes were up $1.16 at $334.14/cwt, with Select 67 cents lower @ $318.04. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 124,000 head, taking the weekly total to 366,000 head. That is 9,000 head above last week and up 32,738 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $198.525, up $1.125,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $199.325, up $1.175,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $193.450, up $1.250,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $275.225, up $1.125,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $269.800, up $1.600,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $270.125, up $1.575,

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