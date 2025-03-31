CAT's Off-Highway Trucks to Use LiDAR Tech in Quarry & Aggregate Sites

Caterpillar Inc. CAT has entered into a partnership with Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR to integrate its LiDAR technology into the former’s next-generation autonomous solution. This collaboration marks a significant step in the evolution of industrial automation. It will bring Luminar’s cutting-edge technology that will aid in obstacle detection and navigation as well as increase the efficiency of Caterpillar’s autonomous trucks.

CAT & Luminar Tie Up Takes LiDAR Beyond Automotive

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser and continuously scans the environment in front of a vehicle. It enables an accurate and high-precision estimate of the shape and size of objects in three-dimensional understanding of the surroundings. It is gaining popularity as a crucial technology for the safe and efficient operation of autonomous machines.

Luminar’s LiDAR technology is the world’s first and only high-performing LiDAR technology to be included as standard on a global production vehicle, such as Volvo’s VLVLY Volvo EX90. Earlier this month, Volvo Cars unveiled the second vehicle in its line-up to feature Luminar technology, the Volvo ES90.

Luminar estimates that if all cars on the road today were integrated with its LiDAR hardware and vehicle software, up to 70% of collisions could be avoided and 90% of fatalities could be reduced.

The Luminar LiDAR technology will currently be introduced with Cat Command for hauling, and initially targeted for quarry and aggregate operations. The Cat off-highway truck will feature two Iris LiDARs with a unique integration system designed exclusively for Caterpillar.

Luminar’s agreement with Caterpillar marks its foray into other markets beyond automotive. It also represents a significant technological expansion from automotive applications to heavy industrial equipment.



Luminar's LiDAR, which was originally designed for passenger vehicles, is being repurposed for much larger industrial machines that operate in harsh quarry and aggregate environments. These present more technical challenges than roads, including dust, vibration and varied terrain. This calls for substantial engineering collaboration between Luminar and Caterpillar to ensure the technology performs per expectations in these challenging settings.

Caterpillar’s Leadership in Autonomous Solutions

Caterpillar has invested in autonomy and automation for more than three decades and is considered an industry leader in autonomy. Its autonomous trucks have covered more than 334 million kilometers across three continents and moved more than 9.3 billion tons of material.

The addition of Luminar’s LiDAR technology will further enhance the capabilities of Caterpillar’s autonomous systems. By enhancing autonomous capabilities and integrating innovative solutions, CAT is not only strengthening its competitive edge but also helping customers shift to safer, more efficient and environmentally sustainable operations.

For instance, diesel is a major source of operational GHG emissions for miners. To achieve their sustainability targets, as well as to increase productivity, reduce cost and improve frontline safety, miners are increasingly relying on Caterpillar as their partner.

BHP Group BHP was the first customer to announce its plans to trial Caterpillar’s ground-breaking Cat Dynamic Energy Transfer at its mining site. This cutting-edge solution is engineered to transfer energy to large mining trucks (both diesel-electric and battery-electric) while they operate on site.

Also, to replace diesel, BHP has been working with Caterpillar since 2021 to support the development of battery-electric trucks. In 2024, BHP agreed to trial large battery-powered haul trucks manufactured by Caterpillar.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AB Volvo (VLVLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.