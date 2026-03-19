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Cato Q4 Loss Narrows, But Revenues Decline

March 19, 2026 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Specialty retailer Cato Corp. (CATO) reported Thursday that net loss for the fourth quarter narrowed to $10.86 million or $0.55 per share from $14.05 million or $0.74 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter declined 3.4 percent to $151.66 million from $157.91 million in the same quarter last year. Same-store sales for the quarter were flat compared to last year.

"As we look ahead to 2026, we are focused on improving our merchandise assortment including new product offerings, leveraging our investments in technology, especially in our stores and the distribution center, while continuing to provide excellent customer service," said John Cato, Chairman, President, and CEO.

"Our 2026 outlook is tempered by the current economic uncertainties and continued pressure on our customers' disposable income," added Cato.

CATO closed Wednesday's regular trading session on the NYSE at $2.92, down $0.07 or 2.34 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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