Cato Posts 9% Sales Jump in Fiscal Q2

Key Points Earnings per share (GAAP) rebounded sharply to $0.35 from $0.01 in Q2 FY2025, as net income surged.

driven by a 9% same-store sales jump despite ongoing store closures.

Management remains cautious, providing no formal guidance amid continued tariff and supply cost uncertainties.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Cato (NYSE:CATO), a specialty fashion retailer operating stores mainly in the southeastern United States, reported its latest results on August 21, 2025, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The company recorded a robust recovery in profit, with earnings per share of $0.35 (GAAP) compared to $0.01 (GAAP) a year earlier, and net income (GAAP) climbing to $6.8 million from $0.1 million, exceeding the comparable prior-year quarter’s result, propelled by a 9% improvement in same-store sales. Gross margin expanded to 36.2% of sales (GAAP) and operating expenses as a percentage of sales fell. Despite these improvements, the company’s leadership cited ongoing external risks, including tariffs and cost pressures, and offered no formal financial guidance for the balance of the year. Overall, the quarter saw strong gains versus a weak prior-year result, but the outlook remains cautious.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.35 $0.01 3,400.0% Revenue (GAAP) $176.5 million $168.6 million 4.7% Gross Margin 36.2% 34.6% 1.6 pp SG&A as % of Sales 32.8% 34.9% (2.1) pp Net Income (GAAP) $6.8 million $0.1 million 6,700%

Inside Cato: Business Model and Recent Focus

Cato is a retail company known for affordable women’s fashion and accessories, operating through its Cato, Versona, and It’s Fashion store brands. It sells apparel and related merchandise, emphasizing value and competitive pricing with stores primarily in the southeastern United States, often anchored alongside major grocery and discount retailers.

The company recently concentrated on strengthening its value proposition and leveraging cost controls. Key factors for success include maintaining efficient supply chains, providing appealing, trend-right products at low prices, and sharpening in-store customer service to boost loyalty and repeat sales. Location strategy and inventory management also remain central to its approach.

Quarterly Performance Details: Sales, Margins, and Corporate Activity

During Q2 FY2025, Cato achieved notable growth in its core metrics. The revenue figure (GAAP) climbed 5% year over year, largely thanks to a 9% rise in same-store sales. The growth in this metric came even as the company continued to close underperforming stores.

The company’s gross margin (GAAP) improved by 1.6 percentage points, driven by reduced distribution and buying costs. These savings were partly offset by a decrease in the margin it makes on merchandise.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percentage of sales fell to 32.8% from 34.9%, indicating success in cost discipline. Management attributed this reduction mainly to lower payroll and insurance costs. However, some of these savings were counterbalanced by higher spending on advertising and overall corporate expenses.

There was also a financial boost from the tax line. The company shifted to a $0.3 million GAAP income tax benefit from a $0.6 million GAAP expense versus the prior year, and the sharp increase in GAAP earnings per share.

Cato’s store footprint continued to shrink. It closed 8 stores during the quarter, leaving it with 1,101 locations at quarter-end, down from 1,166 the previous year. It signals a retrenchment strategy rather than expansion.

Last year’s supply chain disruptions that hurt results in 2024 were less impactful this time, but management warned of ongoing tariff and acquisition cost risks for imported goods, pointing to potential challenges in the months ahead. Most of Cato’s merchandise is sourced from Southeast Asia, which increases exposure to global trade policy and shipping volatility.

Regarding cash and capital, the company ended the quarter with $34.2 million in cash and $56.6 million in short-term investments. Merchandising inventories stood at $97.3 million, down from $110.7 million six months earlier.

Cato operates three product families: Cato stores (women’s apparel and accessories), Versona (women’s fashion boutique concept), and It’s Fashion (value fashion retailer). Each product family targets different types of customers, but all emphasize affordable clothing and accessories.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watchpoints

Management did not provide formal quantitative guidance for the next quarter or full fiscal year. Its commentary emphasized continued cost vigilance and anticipated ongoing uncertainty regarding tariffs and the cost to acquire goods. Leadership stressed that the company will “continue to tightly manage our expenses” in response to these external pressures.

Without clear guidance, investors are left to watch for developments in the trade environment, supply chain performance, and any potential impact from additional store closures or shifts in consumer demand. External headwinds, such as fluctuations in tariffs and sourcing costs, will likely be central to Cato’s future performance. The company’s ability to defend gross margins and drive same-store sales in the face of a shrinking store base will remain key points for monitoring in the coming quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Motley Fool Markets Team is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of these articles. Motley Fool Markets Team cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.