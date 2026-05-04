Cato Gains 24% in the Past Year: Should You Buy the Stock?

The Cato Corporation CATO shares have gained 23.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.9% growth. The company has outperformed other industry players, including Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL and Woolworths Holdings Limited WLWHY. Shares of Shoe Carnival and Woolworths have gained 3.9% and 4.2%, respectively, in the same time frame. Cato benefits from strong value-focused positioning, convenient store locations, private-label sourcing, agile merchandising, efficient inventory management, and customer loyalty programs supporting demand and margins.



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A Key Look Into CATO’s Business Operations

The company, founded in 1946, operates over 1,000 fashion specialty stores across 31 U.S. states under brands like Cato, It’s Fashion and Versona, offering affordable, on-trend apparel and accessories for women, men and children. Its strategy focuses on broad merchandise assortment, value pricing, convenient strip-center locations, and strong customer service, supported by private-label sourcing and global supply chains. Stores emphasize coordinated fashion selections and rely on centralized distribution and data-driven inventory systems to respond quickly to trends. The company also provides credit and layaway programs to enhance customer accessibility. Merchandising teams actively monitor trends and competitors, ensuring consistent quality and pricing advantages.

Cato’s Key Tailwinds

One of the key positive drivers for Cato’s business is its well-defined value positioning focused on affordable, fashion-forward apparel. The company offers merchandise priced below department stores while maintaining a stronger fashion appeal than typical discount retailers. This balance allows it to attract value-conscious consumers, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty when shoppers become more price-sensitive but still want style.

Another important factor supporting the company is its strategic store placement. Most locations are in strip shopping centers anchored by grocery stores or major discounters, which generate steady and predictable foot traffic. These locations align with everyday shopping habits, unlike traditional malls that depend more on discretionary visits. This approach also tends to involve lower rent and operating costs, helping profitability. Additionally, the focus on smaller markets and suburban regions often results in less direct competition, further strengthening store-level performance and consistency.

Cato’s merchandising and sourcing capabilities also contribute meaningfully to its performance. A large portion of its products are sold under private labels and sourced directly from overseas manufacturers. This structure provides greater control over design, quality and pricing. The integration between design, merchandising, and sourcing teams allows the company to respond quickly to changing fashion trends while maintaining cost discipline. As a result, Cato can deliver trend-relevant products at competitive prices, which supports customer retention and margin stability.

Operational efficiency is further enhanced through centralized distribution and data-driven inventory management. The company uses real-time sales data to allocate merchandise across stores based on demand patterns, customer profiles, and regional factors. This system improves inventory turnover and reduces the risk of excess stock or missed sales opportunities.

Customer-focused programs also play a role in supporting demand. The company’s proprietary credit card, loyalty program, and layaway options make purchases more accessible and encourage repeat business. These offerings not only enhance convenience but also strengthen customer relationships and generate additional revenue streams.

Challenges Persist for CATO’s Business

The company faces several headwinds that could materially impact its performance. The business is exposed to significant supply chain risks due to its reliance on overseas sourcing, including tariffs, geopolitical tensions, freight cost volatility, and shipping disruptions that can delay inventory and increase costs. Competitive pressures from larger and better-resourced retailers, including e-commerce players, also constrain pricing power and market share. Rising input costs, including labor, transportation, and raw materials, further pressure margins, especially given the limited ability to pass costs to customers.

Cato’s Valuation

The company is cheaply priced compared with the industry average. Currently, CATO is trading at 0.36X trailing 12-month price/book value, below the industry’s average of 6.26X. The metric also remains lower than both the company’s peers, Shoe Carnival (0.73X) and Woolworths (5.41X).



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Conclusion

Despite challenges such as supply chain disruptions, rising costs, and intense competition, Cato continues to benefit from its strong value positioning, strategic store locations, efficient sourcing model, and data-driven operations that support steady demand and profitability.

Strong fundamentals, coupled with CATO’s undervaluation, present a lucrative opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolio.

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Cato Corporation (The) (CATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.