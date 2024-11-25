News & Insights

The Cato Faces Significant Loss Amid Economic Challenges

November 25, 2024 — 10:34 am EST

The Cato ( (CATO) ) has provided an update.

The Cato Corporation announced a significant third-quarter net loss of $15.1 million, exacerbated by an 8% drop in sales and a challenging economic environment influenced by hurricanes and supply chain issues. Despite efforts to manage expenses, the company faces increased costs due to a major carrier’s bankruptcy and distribution challenges. With a decrease in gross margin and same-store sales, Cato anticipates a tough fourth quarter while navigating operational hurdles and market uncertainties.

