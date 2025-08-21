Cato Corp. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Cato Corp. (CATO) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.83 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $0.095 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $176.50 million from $168.62 million last year.

Cato Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

