Cathie Wood Goes On a Selling Spree: 3 Stocks She Just Sold

Key Points

Cathie Wood sold some of her shares in Netflix, Broadcom, and AMD on Thursday.

Netflix has been recovering since walking away from its Warner Bros. Discovery deal.

Broadcom and AMD are riding high on the AI trend, but have been sliding lately.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix ›

Cathie Wood is doing some spring cleaning. The co-founder and CEO of Ark Invest lightened her stakes in more than three dozen stocks across her ETF family's holdings on Thursday. It was her busiest day of selling -- in terms of the number of companies she unloaded -- in months.

Some of the more intriguing names on that list of positions are Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). In stark contrast, she only added to one stock: oncology and hereditary testing products specialist Tempus AI. I often spend time looking at her purchases, but this time I want to focus on her Thursday selling spree.

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1. Netflix

Netflix stock has soared 10% since agreeing to terminate its deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery a month ago. It's a return made sweeter with the market down 6% in that time, but it's not just the stock of the leading premium video streaming service that's moving higher.

Netflix announced on Thursday afternoon that it would raise prices for U.S. users across its platform. If you were paying $17.99 a month for the standard ad-free plan, you'll be shelling out $19.99 now. The cheaper ad-supported tier that set subscribers back $7.99 a month is now a buck higher.

An increase isn't a surprise. Netflix has announced hikes in all but two of the past dozen years. Netflix has continued to grow its viewer base through the increases, but there is no such thing as indefinite pricing elasticity.

For now, investors should feel better about the price hike than Netflix subscribers do. If successful, the move should expand the service provider's already wide margins, given the model's scalability. The move should also help relieve the one pressure point in its latest financial results.

Netflix reported an 18% increase in fourth-quarter revenue back in January. This is its largest top-line jump in more than four years. The bottom line rose even faster, climbing a better-than-expected 30%. The quarter was great, but its guidance was problematic. Netflix sees revenue growth decelerating to between 12% and 14% this year, with an operating margin of 31.5% falling short of analyst expectations. This price hike -- if it can sustain its positive audience momentum -- should help remedy both of those guidance knocks. In this rosy scenario, Wood may be making a mistake by paring back her Netflix position.

2. Broadcom

Broadcom stock has come a long way in a short time. The provider of semiconductor and tech infrastructure solutions is thriving in the AI boom. It's not a household name, but there are now just six U.S.-listed companies with higher market caps.

Broadcom is up 73% over the past year, even with revenue growth decelerating to 24% in fiscal 2025 from a 44% jump the year before. Why are investors looking past the slowdown? Well, Wall Street pros see its revenue and earnings per share surging 64% and 66% this fiscal year. These figures have been inching higher in recent months, so who knows how high this ceiling will ultimately be for Broadcom.

With the stock selling for 17 times next fiscal year's profit target, this looks like another potential miss for Wood's trigger-happy trading on Thursday. Naturally, this stock that has been a six-bagger over the past five years can be vulnerable if the wheels come off of the AI revolution.

3. Advanced Micro Devices

AMD stock is another AI play it seems Ark Invest is selling when it should be buying. Revenue rose 34% in the fourth quarter as well as for all of 2025. AMD's central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) are selling briskly.

AMD's strong performance in its latest quarter was fueled by a 39% jump in revenue from its data center segment, which accounted for more than half of its top-line results. Like Broadcom, this stock looks expensive on a trailing basis but reasonably attractive on a forward basis. AMD is trading for 31 times this year's earnings but less than 19 times next year's rising forecast.

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Rick Munarriz has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.