Cathie Wood Bought Only These 4 Stocks Last Week

Key Points

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest added to existing positions in Amazon, Kratos, and DoorDash last week.

Ark also got in on Friday's IPO of nuclear reactor developer X-Energy.

Amazon has been scoring several wins since initially shocking the market with its big spending plans for 2026.

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Cathie Wood has been uncharacteristically quiet in the recent market rally. The founder and CEO of Ark Invest didn't make any trades on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday of last week across her aggressive-growth exchange-traded funds (ETFs). She did some light buying and selling on the week's bookends.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Kratos Defense & Security & Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS), X-Energy (NASDAQ: XE), and DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) were the only four purchases for Ark Invest's ETFs last week. Let's take a closer look at these four very different companies.

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1. Amazon

Shares of the leading online retailer are rolling again. Amazon stock has shot up 26% over the past month, fueled by encouraging deals and partnerships that have materialized in recent weeks.

Amazon is bouncing back after initially disappointing the market in February, when it announced it would earmark $200 billion in capital expenditures this year. It didn't seem to matter that Amazon Web Services (AWS) -- the cloud hosting business accounting for the largest chunk of its operating profit -- had just posted its strongest top-line gain in more than three years.

Just this past week, Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) announced that it would be deploying Amazon's Graviton chips to fuel its agentic artificial intelligence (AI) efforts. Amazon's One Medical subsidiary announced same-day delivery across 3,000 different cities for GLP-1 pills or injectables. The platform combined telehealth with its own online pharmacy for fulfillment.

AI disruptor Anthropic is also committed to spending more than $100 billion on AWS over the next 10 years. Suddenly, Amazon's push to bankroll its AI potential doesn't seem so outrageous. Amazon was the only stock that Wood bought on Monday and Friday.

2. Kratos Defense

You might be surprised to see that Kratos Defense is trading lower this year. The provider of military solutions for drone and missile defense systems is benefiting from the recent bump in military activity. The 19% increase in revenue it posted last year is its strongest top-line jump in 13 years. The U.S. involvement in the Iran skirmish since last month is only going to see more demand given drone and missile attack strategies.

Kratos stock is trading 19% lower year to date, but there's a good reason for the slide. The shares soared last year as the White House picked up its overseas combat rhetoric. Kratos soared fivefold from the start of last year to its all-time high of $134 in January of this year. A pullback is more than reasonable, but with the shares now shedding more than half of their peak value, it's easy to see why Wood is eyeing this as a buying opportunity.

3. X-Energy

If at first you don't succeed, try again when the investing climate is kinder. X-Energy was hoping to go public three years ago as a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Too many high-profile SPAC offerings had cratered, and there wasn't much interest in nuclear energy stocks. The proposed offering had to be scrapped.

It's a new world for nuclear energy plays. The AI boom is creating a surge in energy demand, and nuclear power is a popular clean and efficient choice to fuel the rapid expansion of data centers. X-Energy had no problem going the traditional IPO route last week, and even the $25 price was too low. Investors bid X-Energy stock up 27% in its market debut on Friday. The same X-Energy that nobody wanted three years ago now has a market cap of more than $11 billion. Ark Invest is now an investor.

4. DoorDash

DoorDash is the only stock that Wood bought last week that's trading lower than where it was a year ago. Shares of the leading third-party app for restaurant delivery have also fallen 22% so far in 2026.

The sell-off may seem unfair given the momentum of its latest financial updates. Revenue accelerated in 2025, with year-over-year gains increasing in its last three quarters. The 38% increase on the top line in its latest report is its strongest quarterly gain since the spring of 2023.

Today's weakness stems largely from the impact that rising gas prices will have on its business model. More pain at the pump means customers have less money to spend on food and retail deliveries. It also means fewer dashers potentially leaning on the platform in the gig economy. DoorDash stepped up a month ago to offer a 10% rebate on gas purchases for its most active drivers, but that will squeeze margins and may not be enough to offset costs if fuel prices keep climbing.

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Rick Munarriz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, DoorDash, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.