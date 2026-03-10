BioTech

Catheter Precision Jumps On Acquiring Fly Flyte From Creatd

March 10, 2026 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK) are surging nearly 50 percent on Tuesday, after the company completed the acquisition of Fly Flyte, Inc. from Creatd, Inc. (CRTDD), resulting in the ownership of the AI-enabled regional aviation operator.

As per the terms of the completed transaction, Creatd will receive approximately $6 million in cash and nearly $6 million in Convertible Preferred Stock of VTAK.

VTAK is currently soaring 45.26% at $2.00, and CRTDD is up 5.44% at $9.40.

In February VTAK has acquired 20 percent stake in Fly Flyte and now acquired the remaining 80 percent.

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company developing advanced solutions to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and FlyFlyte is a technology-enabled Regional air mobility company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets.

The transaction converts Flyte from a minority strategic investment into a wholly owned operating subsidiary, establishing Catheter Precision as the owner of a revenue-generating, asset-backed aviation platform, Fly Flyte, with certified aircraft, tangible infrastructure, and scalable fleet economics.

In addition, the sale is also consistent with Creatd's strategy of developing turnkey operating solutions and the transaction positions Creatd as a significant shareholder in Catheter Precision and strengthens Creatd's balance sheet.

"This transaction marks a defining inflection point for VTAK," said David Jenkins, CEO and Chairman of Catheter Precision.

"Being listed on a national stock exchange and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of VTAK provides Flyte with aligned governance, capital support, and a clear execution framework," said Marc Sellouk, CEO and Founder of Flyte.

VTAK has traded between $1.14 and $15.77 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $1.37.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VTAK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.