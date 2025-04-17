Catheter Precision, Inc. Announces Receipt of Audit Opinion with Going Concern Doubt

Catheter Precision announced its audit opinion raised concerns about ongoing financial stability, as detailed in its recent 10-K report.

Catheter Precision, Inc. has announced that its 2024 annual financial report includes an audit opinion indicating substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. This was disclosed in compliance with NYSE American guidelines and follows the filing of its Form 10-K on March 31, 2025. The company emphasized that this announcement does not change or amend its previously filed consolidated financial statements or annual report.

Fort Mill, S.C., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market, announced today that, as previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed March 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements contained an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included a Substantial Doubt Regarding Going Concern paragraph. See further discussion in footnote 1 to the Company's consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.





This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires separate public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's consolidated financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.







David Jenkins





973-691-2000







info@catheterprecision.com









