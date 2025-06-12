Catheter Precision, Inc. Addresses Increased Trading Activity in Common Stock

Catheter Precision addresses recent stock trading activity, noting no specific operational developments prompting the increase.

Catheter Precision, Inc., a medical device company focused on electrophysiology products, issued a press release on June 12, 2025, to address recent increases in trading activity of its common stock. The company stated that it is unaware of any specific information that would have led to this heightened market activity. Catheter Precision reaffirmed its commitment to its strategic plans, which include ongoing efforts to secure financing to address its liquidity needs.

Increased trading activity in common stock could indicate heightened investor interest and potential for future growth.



The company reaffirms its commitment to its strategic plans, suggesting stability and long-term focus in its operations.



The proactive communication regarding stock activity demonstrates transparency and responsiveness to shareholders.



The ongoing efforts to secure financing highlight the company's focus on addressing liquidity needs, which is crucial for operational continuity.

The press release indicates uncertainty in the market, as the company is unsure why there has been an increase in trading activity in its stock.

It explicitly states the company is actively seeking financing to meet its liquidity needs, which may signal financial instability to investors.

Why is Catheter Precision issuing this press release?

Catheter Precision is issuing this press release in response to increased trading activity in its common stock.

Has Catheter Precision identified the reason for increased trading activity?

The Company is not aware of any information related to its operations that would explain the increased market activity.

What is Catheter Precision's focus as a medical device company?

Catheter Precision focuses on developing innovative electrophysiology products.

How is Catheter Precision addressing its liquidity needs?

The Company continues to pursue its strategic plans, including efforts to secure financing to meet liquidity needs.

Who can I contact for more information about Catheter Precision?

For more information, you can contact David Jenkins at 973-691-2000 or by email at IR@catheterprecision.com.

FORT MILL, S.C., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), a U.S.-based innovative medical device company focused on electrophysiology products, is issuing this press release in response to recent increases in trading activity in its common stock. The Company is not aware of any information related to the Company or its operations that it would have expected to cause increased market activity. The Company continues to pursue its strategic plans as previously disclosed, including its ongoing efforts to secure financing to meet its liquidity needs.















