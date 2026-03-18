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Cathay Pacific Airways Reports Passenger Growth In Feb.

March 18, 2026 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cathay Pacific Airways Limited said it carried 24% more passengers in February 2026 compared with February 2025. Available Seat Kilometres, or ASKs increased by 16%. Passenger load factor was 85.6%, up 2.7 percentage points. In the first two months of 2026, the number of passengers carried increased by 17% compared with the same period for 2025.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: "Looking ahead, bookings remain robust for the rest of March, driven by leisure travel across Asia. We also look forward to launching our new five-times-weekly Seattle service on 30 March, further strengthening the connectivity of the Hong Kong international aviation hub."

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways are currently trading at HK$12.66, up 0.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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