Cathay General Bancorp To Repurchase Up To $125 Mln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, said that its board has adopted a new share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to $125 million of the company's common stock.

The previous $125 million share repurchase program announced on May 26, 2022, was completed on February 21, 2023, with the repurchase of 2.90 million shares at an average cost of $43.14, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.